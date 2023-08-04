scorecardresearch
Rahul Gandhi visits Goa, returns to Delhi with Jack Russell Terrier puppy – See PICS

Written by India News Desk
Rahul Gandhi, Goa
Rahul Gandhi returned to Delhi with a three-month old Jack Russell Terrier puppy. (Source- Instagram-shades_jackrusells)

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who arrived in Goa on Wednesday night for a private visit, returned to Delhi with a three-month old Jack Russell Terrier puppy.

Shivani Pitre, who owns a dog kennel in Mapusa town in North Goa along with her husband Stanley Braganca said that earlier this week, they received a call from Gandhi’s office enquiring about the availability of two short-legged Jack Russell Terrier puppies.

Source- Instagram- shades_jackrussells

“We were told that he [Gandhi] had lost a pet [dog] recently… We did not know he would visit in person. It was a short visit. He came across as a humble and down-to-earth person…Most of the time, he was engrossed in playing and interacting with the dogs and selected two Jack Russell Terrier puppies,” said Pitre.

“He took one puppy with him and another will be sent to him later,” she added.

Source- Instagram- shades_jackrussells

During his Goa visit, Gandhi met Congress leaders, including Goa MLAs and Goa Pradesh Congress committee president Amit Patkar, on Wednesday night.

First published on: 04-08-2023 at 12:46 IST

