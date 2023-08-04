Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said that the verdict of the Supreme Court, ordering a stay on Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in a case of criminal defamation is a victory for the people of India, its democracy and the principles of the Constitution. “It is a victory for democracy. It took them 24 hours to disqualify Rahul as an MP. Let us see how long it takes them to reinstate him now that the Supreme Court has ruled in his favour,” Kharge said addressing a press conference in the national capital today.

Rahul Gandhi, who was earlier granted a major reprieve by the Supreme Court, expressed his gratitude to the people who supported him and showered him with their blessings. “Truth prevails, sooner or later. Whatever the outcome, there has always been complete clarity in my mind on what is to be done and the path that I need to take. I thank people who supported me and showered their blessings upon me,” Rahul said in a brief address. He did not take any questions.

Truth Alone Triumphs!



We welcome the verdict by the Hon’ble Supreme Court giving relief to Shri @RahulGandhi.



Justice has been delivered. Democracy has won. The Constitution has been upheld.



BJP’s conspiratorial hounding of Shri Gandhi has been thoroughly exposed.



Time for… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) August 4, 2023

Addressing the media, Kharge said that the verdict by the Supreme Court, which effectively paves way for Rahul’s return as a Lok Sabha MP, was proof that the rule of law, democracy and constitutional values still exist in the country.

“The Supreme Court’s judgment shows that the rule of law, democracy and the Constitution are alive. The people of Wayanad are also happy and celebrating. It is also a victory of the voters there,” he said.

The Congress president’s statement came hours after the Supreme Court stayed Rahul’s conviction in the Modi surname case. Speaking to Financial Express Online, former Lok Sabha secretary general PDT Achary said that the verdict makes Rahul eligible to be “immediately” reinstated as a Lok Sabha MP.

“The moment the Supreme Court stayed Gandhi’s conviction, his disqualification gets lifted. Once the disqualification is lifted, he becomes a member again. The Lok Sabha Secretariat has to notify it on the basis of the court’s order,” he said.

Gandhi was convicted on March 23 by the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat, HH Varma, and awarded a two-year simple imprisonment, the maximum sentence in such cases, in the criminal defamation case filed by former Gujarat minister and BJP MLA from Surat West Purnesh Modi. The case pertains to a speech by Gandhi at an election rally in Kolar, Karnataka, when he remarked, “How come all thieves have Modi surname?”

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said earlier today that he has met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on the matter and apprised him of the Supreme Court’s verdict. “We have met the Lok Sabha Speaker and asked him that Rahul Gandhi’s membership be restored so that he can take part in the no-confidence motion,” Chowdhury said.