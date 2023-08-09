Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday led the Opposition’s charge in Lok Sabha during the debate on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha. In a no-holds-barred attack against the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul sought to equate the Prime Minister with ‘Ravana’ and said that “Bharat Mata had been murdered in Manipur”.

Addressing the Lok Sabha on the second day of debate on the motion of no-confidence against the Modi government, Rahul accused the BJP-led government of refusing to deploy the Army in Manipur because it does not want to douse the violence in the strife-torn state.

Five big takeaways from Rahul Gandhi’s speech:

PM Modi like Ravana

“If PM does not listen to Manipur, shom does he listen to? He opnly listens to two people. Like Ravana only listened to Meghanad and Kumbhakarna, our Prime Minister only listens to Amit Shah and Ambani.”

WATCH Rahul Gandhi’s full speech in Lok Sabha on Manipur:

India murdered in Manipur

“You (Centre) are traitors.. By murdering people in Manipur, you have murdered India in their hearts. You are not custodians of India, you are her murderers.”

PM doesn’t consider Manipur as part of India

“PM did not go to Manipur because PM believes Manipur is not in India. You have divided, broken Manipur. I visited the relief camps in Manipur, met the women and children there… something that the PM did not do.”

Centre deliberately not deploying Army

“The Indian Army is capable of stopping the violence and killings innManipur in 1 day. But the government is not deploying the Indian Army because it does not want the violence to stop.”

Manipur broken, divided into two parts

“You have divided Manipur, broken it into two pieces. You have murdered Bharat Mata in Manipur. You are no custodians of Bharat Mata. You are traitors!”

Rahul’s address in parliament was marred by frequent interruptions from the Treasury benches. During his speech, Rahul also touched upon his Bharat Jodo Yatra. He said that he felt the people’s pain by shedding his arrogance.

He also cited two examples of his visit to relief camps in Manipur. “One woman told me that her only son was shot dead in front of her. She told me that she stayed with the dead body the whole night. The woman eventually left everything behind fearing for her life. In another camp, a woman came up to me. I asked her what she had gone through. She started trembling visualising the horror she went through and passed out.”