Rahul Gandhi helps man who fell off scooty outside 10, Janpath- WATCH Video

On Wednesday, Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen helping a rider who fell off his scooty after meeting a minor accident, outside his 10 Janpath residence.

Gandhi was on his way to the Parliament when the incident occured. A video of the incident showed Rahul getting out of his car with his security guards and helping the rider, who had fallen off, to lift his scooter.

Rahul Gandhi later arrived in Parliament where he opened the debate on ‘no-confidence motion’ over the Manipur issue on Day 2.

This was the first time he was speaking in the House after being reinstated as an MP, following the Supreme Court’s order staying his conviction in a defamation case.

In his speech, he launched an all-out attack on the BJP government for its handling of the Manipur crisis. He called the BJP government “anti national”, accusing the party of splitting the Northeastern state in two.

The Congress MP also sought to equate the Prime Minister with ‘Ravana’ and said that “Bharat Mata had been murdered in Manipur”.

Gandhi is scheduled to be in Rajasthan later in the day, where he will address a rally in Mangarh Dham in Banswara district.