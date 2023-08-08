Rahul Gandhi gets 12 Tughlaq Lane bungalow back after being reinstated as MP

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has been re-allotted the government bungalow in Delhi a day after he was reinstated as a Parliamentarian after the Supreme Court put a stay on his conviction in the 2019 “Modi surname” defamation case.

The house committee of the Lok Sabha has allotted Gandhi his old bungalow at 12, Tughlaq Lane, PTI reported.

Reacting to the development, Gandhi said “Mera ghar poora Hindustan hai (The entire country is my home).”

In April, Rahul Gandhi vacated his official residence in central Delhi, in line with protocol after he was disqualified as an MP in March following a Surat court’s conviction in a criminal defamation case. A disqualified MP is not entitled to a government accommodation and gets a month’s time to vacate the official residence.

The Lok Sabha Housing Committee had asked him to vacate his official bungalow, where he was staying since 2005.

The Supreme Court on August 4 ordered a stay on Rahul Gandhi’s conviction and said that while his remarks were not in good taste, his disqualification from Parliament would affect his constituents.

Following the court order, the Wayanad MP is back in the Lok Sabha at a time when the Parliament is witnessing repeated disruptions over the Opposition bloc INDIA’s demand for a dedicated discussion on the violence in Manipur prefaced by PM Modi’s statement.