Raghav Chadha faces heat over ‘forged signatures’ claims by 5 Rajya Sabha members, AAP MP responds

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha found himself in a big controversy on Monday after he moved a motion in Rajya Sabha to send the Delhi Services Bill to Select Committee. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused Chadha of alleged fraud in the motion.

After the motion was moved, five MPs, including BJD’s Sasmit Patra and AIADMK’s M Thambidurai, complained that their names were included in the proposed Select Committee on the Delhi Services Bill without their consent.

Also Read: Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates

To this, Home Minister Amit Shah said the motion has the names of five MPs that were included “fraudulently” and that he “forged the signatures” of the MPs. He went on to say that the matter needs to be investigated by Parliament’s Privilege Committee. Raghav Chadha sidestepped the issue, saying he “would respond if the Privilege Committee sends him a notice”.

Also Read: Rajya Sabha passes Delhi Services Bill 2023! Ahead of no-trust vote, huge win for Modi govt

Refuting the charges, the party claimed that there is no need for a signature while proposing a Select Committee according to the rules, NDTV reported.

The five MPs named for the Select Committee are S Phangnon Konyak, Narhari Amin and Sudhanshu Trivedi of BJP, AIADMK’s M Thambidurai and BJD’s Sasmit Patra.

The Parliament late on Monday evening passed the Delhi Services Bill, which seeks to give the Lieutenant Governor control over bureaucrats in the Aam Aadmi Party government.

Also Read: ‘Does AAP need power to support separatists?’ YSRCP counters Raghav Chadha’s ‘compulsion’ charge in Rajya Sabha

After a debate spanning eight hours, the Bill cleared its last legislative test in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. The draft legislation on the control of services in the national capital was passed by a comfortable majority after being taken up for consideration by the Upper House.

The bill empowers the central government to make rules in connection with the affairs of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, including the functions, terms, and other conditions of service of officers and employees.