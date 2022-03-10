Rae Bareli Election Result 2022 Live Updates: Aditi Singh eyes to retain late father’s legacy, counting to begin shortly

Live

Aditi Singh Rae Bareli Election Result 2022 Live Updates: Rae Bareli is witnessing a triangular contest between the BJP, Samajwadi Party and the Congress.

Aditi Singh Election Result 2022, Rae Bareli Aditi Singh Election Result 2022 Live News: Rae Bareli — one of the five assembly segments that make up the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency — went to polls in the fourth of the seven-phased Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The assembly segment, which is part of the parliamentary seat held by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, is witnessing a triangular contest this time between the BJP, Samajwadi Party and the Congress.

The Congress bastion, known for local strongman and five-time legislator Akhilesh Singh, could be breached this time as his daughter Aditi Singh, who was a Congress MLA, is now the BJP’s candidate from the same seat. After her father’s demise due to cancer in 2019, Aditi is now trying to claim her father’s legacy while calling herself a ‘fatherless daughter’. Just days ago, the 34-year-old made an emotional appeal to voters, launching on social media a short documentary of his father while seeking another term to fulfil his dreams for Rae Bareli.

Rae Bareli Election Result 2022 Live: Aditi Singh of BJP vs RP Yadav of Samajwadi Party vs Manish Chauhan of Congress