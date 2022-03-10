Rae Bareli Election Result 2022 Live Updates: Aditi Singh eyes to retain late father’s legacy, counting to begin shortly

Aditi Singh Election Result 2022, Rae Bareli Aditi Singh Election Result 2022 Live News: Rae Bareli — one of the five assembly segments that make up the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency — went to polls in the fourth of the seven-phased Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The assembly segment, which is part of the parliamentary seat held by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, is witnessing a triangular contest this time between the BJP, Samajwadi Party and the Congress.
The Congress bastion, known for local strongman and five-time legislator Akhilesh Singh, could be breached this time as his daughter Aditi Singh, who was a Congress MLA, is now the BJP’s candidate from the same seat. After her father’s demise due to cancer in 2019, Aditi is now trying to claim her father’s legacy while calling herself a ‘fatherless daughter’. Just days ago, the 34-year-old made an emotional appeal to voters, launching on social media a short documentary of his father while seeking another term to fulfil his dreams for Rae Bareli.
Rae Bareli Election Result 2022 Live: Aditi Singh of BJP vs RP Yadav of Samajwadi Party vs Manish Chauhan of Congress
She was elected as a Congress candidate in 2017 but switched over to the BJP in 2021, after a bout of attacks on the grand old party, which boasted of familial ties with Rae Bareli since the Indira Gandhi days. This time, Aditi Singh’s appeal in poll campaigns focused on the “rich legacy” of her father, who passed away in August 2019 due to cancer.
The Samajwadi Party, which has fielded RP Yadav, a grassroot-level party worker, dubbed Akhilesh Singh’s regime as a “legacy tainted and mired in crime” and claimed it would take the seat out of the family clutches in this election. The Congress too has launched an all-out campaign against Aditi Singh, calling her a betrayer. It has fielded Manish Chauhan, an eminent doctor with political lineage in the city.
Akhilesh Singh, feared and revered in the area, won three elections on a Congress symbol and in 2007 and 2012 as Independent and Peace Party candidate, respectively. Though he moved away from the Congress, he never joined the BJP. His daughter, however, joined BJP last year, after she was elected as a Congress MLA. In 2017, the US-educated Aditi Singh was fielded by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Congress won the seat by a record 1,28,319 votes, in alliance with SP.