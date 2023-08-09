Quit India Movement Day: PM Modi revives 1942 warcry with veiled dig at Opposition

Quit India Movement Anniversary: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid rich tributes to freedom fighters who participated in the Quit India Movement on its 81st anniversary today. The movement, also known as the Bharat Chhodo Andolan, was launched by Mahatma Gandhi on August 9, 1942, demanding an end to British rule in India.

“Tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement. Under the leadership of Gandhi Ji, this Movement played a major role in freeing India from colonial rule,” the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

Also Read: No-confidence Motion debate in Lok Sabha – LIVE Updates

Tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement. Under the leadership of Gandhi Ji, this Movement played a major role in freeing India from colonial rule. Today, India is saying in one voice:



Corruption Quit India.



Dynasty Quit India.



Appeasement Quit India. pic.twitter.com/w6acXBoNq1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2023

However, the Prime Minister’s post also took a veiled swipe at the Opposition collective which has named itself INDIA, short for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. In his post, PM Modi said that on this day, the nation is speaking in one voice in demanding an end to “corruption, dynasty and appeasement”, terms which the PM often ascribes to Opposition parties.

“Today, India is saying in one voice: Corruption Quit India. Dynasty Quit India. Appeasement Quit India,” PM Modi’s post further read.

Also Read: No question of Brexit-like referendum on Article 370: Supreme Court

This isn’t the first time that the Prime Minister has used the ‘Quit Indias’ slogan to target the Opposition’s alliance of 26 parties. Earlier on August 6, PM Modi said that the Opposition was playing “negative politics” and demanded an end to appeasement, corruption and dynastic politics.

“Inspired by the Quit India Movement, the entire country is now roaring Quit India for every evil, saying ‘corruption, quit India’, ‘dynasty, quit India’, ‘appeasement, quit India’,” Modi said on Sunday.

The Congress party also paid tributes to freedom fighters as it remembered the legacy of the August Revolution.

स्वतंत्रता के लिए भारतीय संघर्ष के ऐतिहासिक आंदोलनों में से एक, अगस्त क्रांति की विरासत को याद करते हुए हम आज भारत माता के उन वीर सपूतों को नमन करते हैं जो इस क्रांति का हिस्सा बने। pic.twitter.com/5ao0FYBrBl — Congress (@INCIndia) August 9, 2023

“Remembering the legacy of the August Revolution, one of the historic movements of the Indian struggle for independence, we today salute the brave sons of Mother India who became a part of this revolution,” the party said in a tweet on X.