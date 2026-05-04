Pudukkottai Pudukkottai Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
A. Radhakrishnan IND Awaited
A. Rajasekar Veerath Thiyagi Viswanathadoss Thozhilalarkal Katchi Awaited
A. Subaresh Raja IND Awaited
C. Govindasamy IND Awaited
C. Karuppaiah IND Awaited
C. Ramachandran IND Awaited
D. Ramesh IND Awaited
E. Ramalingam Party for the Rights of Other backward Classes Awaited
Ezhilarasi Vijayendran Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
G. Arivazhagan IND Awaited
G. Duraisaravanan IND Awaited
G. Manimegalai CPI(ML)(L) Awaited
G. Muthuraj IND Awaited
K. Dhanagopal IND Awaited
K. Kailasakumar IND Awaited
K. Murugesan IND Awaited
K. Rengan Puthiya Tamilagam Awaited
K.M. Shariff Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
Kangatharan .P IND Awaited
M. A. Muthukumar IND Awaited
N. Ramachandran BJP Awaited
R. Ramachandran IND Awaited
R. Sivakumar IND Awaited
Ramachandran .C IND Awaited
S. Niyaz Ahamed Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi Awaited
S. Selvaraj IND Awaited
Senthilnathan .B IND Awaited
V. Muthuraja DMK Awaited
V.R. Jayakumar IND Awaited
Counting of votes for the Pudukkottai assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

Live

What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Pudukkottai Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 83.26% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Pudukkottai assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate won from Pudukkottai with a margin of 13001 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Pudukkottai assembly elections?

Pudukkottai Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name V . Muthuraja Karthik Thondaiman 13001
Party Name Dravida Munetra Kazhagam All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Results in Past elections

Year
Party
Candidates Name
2021
DMK-flag
V.Muthuraja
2016
DMK-flag
Periyannan Arassu
2011
CPI-flag
S.p.muthukumaran

Pudukkottai Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Pudukkottai Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.