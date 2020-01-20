POLNET 2.0: Updated police communication service armed with robust satellite data communication facility launched

“The operationalisation of POLNET 2.0 is a big achievement for the country and the DCPW is to be complimented for rendering this task. This system will work in any weather,” Rai said while launching the facility at Vigyan Bhawan here. (Twitter image)

Police communication services in the country are expected to be bolstered as a revamped and upgraded POLNET 2.0 was commissioned on Monday by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai at a national conference here.

The new platform is armed with a robust multi-media facility and is a captive satellite-based network that provides video, audio and data connectivity across the country, especially in times of disasters when regular communication either gets jammed or crashes.

“The operationalisation of POLNET 2.0 is a big achievement for the country and the DCPW is to be complimented for rendering this task. This system will work in any weather,” Rai said while launching the facility at Vigyan Bhawan here.

The Directorate of Coordination Police Wireless (DCPW) that operates POLNET or the police network services in the country has brought out an enhanced communication platform for police and security forces to communicate better during law and order problems and disasters, including linkup from remote border and coastal areas.

The DCPW was set up in 1946 and it was placed under the Ministry of Home Affairs in 1950 with the primary mandate of coordination between state and central police and security agencies for radio communication and frequency allocation.

It has been operating POLNET since 2006.

The new platform is named POLNET 2.0 and for the first time it will provide video-conferencing facility to four entities sitting at different locations in the country with Internet-enabled multimedia services, a senior official said.

From its control room in Delhi, it can host 40 people talking at one point of time, the official added.

The new police communication platform was expected to be launched by Union home minister Amit Shah but he could not attend the event owing to some other engagements, he said.

Rai, during the event, also interacted with the police chiefs of coastal and border states which have numerous remote and inaccessible locations.

He heard the communication-related issues being faced by them and assured all help by the Centre.

POLNET 2.0 will also have a phone calling facility for personnel of police and paramilitary forces deployed in remote areas to talk to their families.

The communication facility will not only bring all disaster response and security forces like the National Disaster Response Force, state and central forces, fire units and hospitals during disasters on one platform but also enable them to share photos, videos and other logistical data on a real-time basis.

The new platform will work on the robust C-band satellite network as compared to POLNET that worked in the Ku-band.

It will also connect about 260 remote police stations with the CCTNS (crime and criminal tracking network and systems).

The minister launched the ‘national communication standards’ for police forces during the event that will end on Tuesday.