PM was cracking jokes as Manipur burns: Rahul Gandhi tears into Modi over Parliament speech

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday reiterated his stand that the politics of the Bharatiya Janata Party had “murdered India in Manipur”. Taking a critical view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Lok Sabha during the debate on the no-confidence motion and said that the conduct of the PM did not suit his position.

“The Prime Minister refuses to stop the fire in Manipur. There are tools at the hands of the Government of India by which it can stop the nonsense that is going on in the state. But the PM refuses to use these tools. But he will not do that. There are reasons why he does not go to Manipur. I can’t state them publically but there are clear reasons,” Rahul said.

Rahul also repeated his remarks that “Bharat Mata has been murdered in Manipur” and suggested that PM Modi insensitive towards what’s happening in the state. “The PM was laughing, cracking jokes. It is an insult to those who have faced violence and deaths in Manipur. A Prime Minister must rise above petty politics when he speaks. He is a representative of all of us too. He should have spoken more on Manipur,” Rahul said.

Rahul further claimed that during his visit to Manipur following the violence, he stood witness to the division that the strife has created in the state.

“When I say “Manipur mein Bharat Maata ki hatya hui hai” (India has been killed in Manipur), I don;t say it just for the sake of saying it. We were categorically told (during Manipur visit) while visiting Meitei areas that our security detail should not have a Kuki person, or we will kill them. When we were visiting a Kuki area, we were told that no Meitei should be in our security detail or he will be killed. It does not exist as one state. Which is why I say that India has been murdered in Manipur.”

Rahul further said that it was tragic for him to watch PM Modi speak for two hours on the Congress, Opposition. “It doesn’t do justice to his position…The only conclusion I want to draw is that the PM has tools in hand but for some reason, he refuses to use them. There are clear reasons why PM is not going to Manipur,” Rahul Gandhi added.

Rahul’s remarks came at a press conference a day after the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition was defeated in the Lok Sabha. Addressing the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister took several jibes at the Opposition, particularly the Congress, for bringing the no-confidence motion given their own position in the last two Lok Sabha polls.

He also touched upon the issue of Manipur briefly and assured the people of the state that peace will be restored soon. He said that the governments at the Centre and states are making all efforts towards restoring normalcy and expressed hope that the efforts will succeed.

PM Modi also referred to the crimes committed against women in the state as unpardonable and assured the nation that the culprits will be brought to book at the earliest.