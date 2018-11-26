PM Narendra Modi to address two election rallies in Telangana

By: | Published: November 26, 2018 4:59 PM

The BJP's campaign for next month's Assembly elections in Telangana is set to gather further momentum with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to address two election rallies in the state on Tuesday

Modi will address the first meeting at Nizamabad at 11 a.m. and will then reach Mahabubnagar to address another meeting in the afternoon, state BJP leaders said.

The BJP’s campaign for next month’s Assembly elections in Telangana is set to gather further momentum with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to address two election rallies in the state on Tuesday.

Modi will address the first meeting at Nizamabad at 11 a.m. and will then reach Mahabubnagar to address another meeting in the afternoon, state BJP leaders said.

These meetings are expected to intensify the campaign of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the December 7 elections to the state Assembly.

According to BJP’s Telangana unit president K. Laxman, Modi will again campaign in Telangana on December 3. He will address a public meeting in Hyderabad.

BJP President Amit Shah on Sunday addressed four public meetings in different parts of the state. He is scheduled to address more meetings on November 28 and December 2.

The BJP is contesting all 119 Assembly seats on its own.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. PM Narendra Modi to address two election rallies in Telangana
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition