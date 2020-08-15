PM Independence Day Speech Live: PM Modi to unfurl Tricolour at Red Fort for 7th consecutive time

PM Narendra Modi will deliver his seventh straight Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

PM Modi Speech 2020 LIVE Updates: India is celebrating 74th Independence Day today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the Tricolour at the Red Fort. He will then address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. This will be the seventh consecutive year when Narendra Modi will unfurl the Tricolour and address the nation since he took over as the Prime Minister of India in May 2014. PM Modi’s speech address will be telecast live by national broadcaster Doordarshan. All eyes will be on what the Prime Minister says as his August 15 addresses have often been marked by big announcements, his government’s achievements and bringing to people’s attention what he believes to be the major challenges facing the country. This year as well, the Prime Minister is likely to highlight the achievements of the government, including the management of the coronavirus situation, measures to revive the economy with a special thrust on Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. Meanwhile, the authorities have trimmed the guest list significantly in view of the coronavirus outbreak. According to the Defence Ministry, the seating arrangement at the Red Fort has been made under the guiding principle of “Do Gaz ki Doori” (maintaining distance of two yards) between any two guests. As many as 200-250 guests have been invited to the Red Fort for the I-Day celebrations. Meanwhile, tight security arrangements are in place in the national capital in view of the Independence Day celebrations. Also, the celebrations have been

