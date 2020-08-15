PM Independence Day Speech Live: PM Modi to unfurl Tricolour at Red Fort for 7th consecutive time

PM Modi Speech 2020 LIVE Updates: India is celebrating 74th Independence Day today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the Tricolour at the Red Fort. He will then address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. This will be the seventh consecutive year when Narendra Modi will unfurl the Tricolour and address the nation since he took over as the Prime Minister of India in May 2014. PM Modi’s speech address will be telecast live by national broadcaster Doordarshan. All eyes will be on what the Prime Minister says as his August 15 addresses have often been marked by big announcements, his government’s achievements and bringing to people’s attention what he believes to be the major challenges facing the country. This year as well, the Prime Minister is likely to highlight the achievements of the government, including the management of the coronavirus situation, measures to revive the economy with a special thrust on Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. Meanwhile, the authorities have trimmed the guest list significantly in view of the coronavirus outbreak. According to the Defence Ministry, the seating arrangement at the Red Fort has been made under the guiding principle of “Do Gaz ki Doori” (maintaining distance of two yards) between any two guests. As many as 200-250 guests have been invited to the Red Fort for the I-Day celebrations. Meanwhile, tight security arrangements are in place in the national capital in view of the Independence Day celebrations. Also, the celebrations have been
Highlights
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday morning extended Independence Day greetings to the people of India. "On this #IndependenceDay, let us take a pledge to fulfil PM Narendra Modi's dream of a self-reliant India and contribute to taking the country to new heights by using indigenous products," he tweeted in Hindi.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unfurls the national flag at his residence. He says, "We will get freedom in its true meaning when India becomes self-reliant. So today we need to take a pledge to make India self-reliant."
Today is the 74th Independence Day of India from British rule. The unfurling of the tri-colour by the Prime Minister will thereafter be synchronised with the 21 Gun Salute fired by the valiant gunners of the elite 2233 Field Battery. After unfurling the National Flag, the Prime Minister will address the nation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his seventh straight Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Saturday. His address comes amid the coronavirus pandemic, a border standoff with China and a slew of reforms by the government under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.
Over 4,000 people including diplomats, officials and media personnel have been invited for the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort and it is being organised maintaining a balance between dignity of the event and factoring in COVID-19 protocols, the defence ministry said Friday. It said the seating arrangement has been made under the guiding principle of "Do Gaz ki Doori" (maintaining distance of two yards) between any two guests.
Multi-layered security arrangements and measures to ensure social distancing are in place for the 74th Independence Day celebrations at the Mughal-era Red Fort this year. A security ring, including NSG snipers, elite SWAT commandos and kite catchers, will be placed around the Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation. Over 300 cameras have been installed for security and their footage is being monitored round-the-clock, police said.
Today is the 74th Independence Day of India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the Tricolour at the Red Fort and then address the nation.