PM Narendra Modi condoles Odisha bus tragedy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of seven passengers who lost their lives in the Mahanadi bridge bus accident in Odisha on Tuesday.

“Condolences to those who lost their loved ones due to the bus accident in Cuttack. May the injured recover at the earliest,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted.

The passenger bus plunged from 30 feet above into the Mahanadi waters on its way to Cuttack from Talcher in Angul district. There were 30 passengers on board when it fell into the river near Jagatpur.