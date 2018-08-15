PM Narendra Modi a ‘model and hero’: Patna HC Chief Justice Mukesh Rasik Bhai Shah

Shah was sworn in as the Chief Justice of Patna High Court on August 12.

Newly appointed Chief Justice of Patna High Court, Mukesh Rasik Bhai Shah, has termed PM Narendra Modi as a “model and hero”. Shah, who hails from Gujarat, began his career as a criminal lawyer in 1984. Asked by Amar Ujala why he is being linked with PM Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, Shah replied “because Modi is a model. He is a hero. As far as Modi is concerned, it is there for the past one month. There are thousands of clippings on social media. The papers are also publishing the same, daily.” (Kyonki Narendra Modi ek model hain. Vah ek hero hain. Jaha tak Modi ki baat hai to pichle ek mahine se yahi chal raha hai. Social Media par ese saikdo clipings hain. Roz paper mein bhi yahi chalata hai)

Shah was sworn in as the Chief Justice of Patna High Court on August 12. Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik administered the oath of office to Justice Shah at the Raj Bhavan. Before his appointment, Shah was a judge of the Gujarat High Court.

A number of top leaders including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary, former chief minister Rabri Devi, Legislative Council Vice Chairman Haroon Rashid, ministers, judges of the high court, advocates and other officials were present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Enrolled as an advocate of the Gujarat High Court in 1982, Justice Shah became a judge of the Gujarat High Court on March 7, 2004 and was confirmed as permanent judge on June 22, 2005.