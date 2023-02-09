PM Modi’s jibe at Opposition in Rajya Sabha: ‘The more mud you throw, the better lotus will bloom’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a dig at the Opposition’s protest in Parliament, saying that the “language, behaviour of some in the House was “disappointing”.

PM Modi’s reply on the Motion of Thanks on President’s Address in the Rajya Sabha began amidst sloganeering by Opposition MPs, who shouted slogans against him, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe in the Adani-Hindenburg controversy.

Replying to the allegations by the Opposition MPs, PM Modi expressed confidence that the saffron party will only get stronger. “I want to tell these MPs (Opposition MPs)…the more you throw ‘keechad’, the better the lotus will bloom,” he said.

He also took a dig at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and said that he should see the work undertaken by the BJP in Kalaburgi.

“Kharge Ji complains that I visit Kalaburagi. He should see the work done there. 1.70 cr Jan Dhan bank a/c have opened in Karnataka incl over 8 lakh accounts in Kalaburagi. So many people getting empowered, while someone’s account getting closed, I can understand the pain,” he said.

He further attacked Congress, saying that the grand-old party has done nothing for the poor in over four decades.

“They (Congress) used to say ‘Gareebi Hatao’ but did nothing for over 4 decades. While we work hard to meet the expectations and aspirations of the people of the country,” he said, in the Rajya Sabha.

“Our priority is the common public, and this is why we made LPG connections available to 25 crore families in the country,” the PM added.