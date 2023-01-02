scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

PM Modi pays tributes to social reformer Mannathu Padmanabhan on birth anniversary

Mannam Jayanthi is held on January 2 to celebrate the birth anniversary of Padmanabhan.

Written by PTI
PM Modi pays tributes to social reformer Mannathu Padmanabhan on birth anniversary
PM Narendera Modi (File/PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Nair Service Society (NSS) founder and social reformer Mannathu Padmanabhan on his birth anniversary and said his contribution to social reform and his service motivate several people.

“Tributes to Sri Mannathu Padmanabhan on his birth anniversary. His contribution to social reform and his service motivate several people. He was also widely respected for his efforts to further rural development and made a great contribution to India’s freedom movement,” Modi said.

Also Read

Mannam Jayanthi is held on January 2 to celebrate the birth anniversary of Padmanabhan.

Also Read
More Stories on
Narendra Modi

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 08:10:13 pm