PM Modi meets with CMs, deputy CMs of BJP-ruled states, says party will scale newer heights under new chief JP Nadda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda on Monday held a meeting with the Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of the party-ruled state. This is Nadda’s first meeting with CMs and Dy CMs after taking charge as BJP’s party chief. Earlier in the day, Nadda was elected unopposed as the national president of the saffron party. He took over party’s reins from Home Minister Amit Shah.

Several Union Ministers including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Home Minister Amit Shah, and party representatives from multiple states had proposed Nadda’s name for the post of party’s national president.

Nadda (59), a former Health Minister, is a seasoned organisation man who began his political career at the college level and went on to join the youth wing of the party and rose through the ranks.

Congratulating Nadda on his win, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that BJP will scale to newer heights under him.

In a series of tweets, PM Modi said, “I do not think words can do justice to the rich contribution of Amit Shah Ji as BJP president. During his presidency, BJP got opportunities to serve in several parts of India. Nadda Ji is a dedicated and disciplined Karyakarta who has worked for years to strengthen the party at the grassroots. His affable nature is also known to all. Be it as a young Party Karyakarta, MLA, Minister in Himachal Pradesh or organisational duties at the Centre, MP and Union Minister, Nadda Ji has added value to any responsibility he has held.”

After taking charge as the party chief, Nadda set a target of winning power in the states where the BJP failed to gain success. He also praised his predecessor Amit Shah for his performance as party chief and added that under Shah’s leadership, BJP became the world’s largest party.