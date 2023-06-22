scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

PM Modi braves rain for National Anthem in Washington, netizens hail patriotism – WATCH

PM Modi braved the rain as he stood for the National Anthem upon landing in Washington DC. He was lauded by his party leaders and netizens for his “remarkable display of respect and patriotism”.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
PM Modi US visit
PM Modi attributed rains to the 'blessings of Indra Devta' upon his arrival in Washington DC. (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome and a guard of honour at Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC on his arrival. National anthems of both countries were played after he landed at the base. PM Modi was seen braving the rain while the anthems were played.

“Reached Washington DC. The warmth of the Indian community and the blessings of Indra Devta made the arrival even more special,” tweeted PM Modi on reaching Washington DC.

Also Read

BJP leaders and netizens were quick to share the video on social media platforms and lauded the prime minister for his nationalist spirit.

BJP’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra was among the first to share the video.

“In a remarkable display of respect and patriotism, PM Modi stood in the rain today to honor the National Anthem upon his arrival in the United States,” wrote a Twitter user.

“PM Modi accorded ceremonial welcome, guard of honour upon arriving at Washington DC National anthem was being played when rain started pouring. Modi ji stood there Unperturbed of the rain,” another Twitter user wrote and several users shared the video.

PM Modi lands in Washington DC

In the second leg of his maiden state visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Washington DC on Wednesday, after marking International Yoga Day at the UN headquarters in New York. PM Modi met the First Lady of the US, Jill Biden, and also visited the National Science Foundation in Alexandria, Virginia, with her.

He was greeted with resounding chants of ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ as he interacted with the Indian diaspora. With roads flooded with his supporters, PM Modi got a grand reception upon his arrival at the Willard InterContinental Hotel in Washington DC.

Later in the day, he met US President Joe Biden, who hosted a private dinner for him at the White House. The rendezvous included an exchange of gifts as well.

PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with Joe Biden and address a joint session of the US Congress. He will attend the state dinner along with other dignitaries.

More Stories on
BJP
Narendra Modi

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 22-06-2023 at 12:01 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS