Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome and a guard of honour at Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC on his arrival. National anthems of both countries were played after he landed at the base. PM Modi was seen braving the rain while the anthems were played.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC on his arrival here yesterday.



PM is on a State visit to the USA at the invitation of US President Joseph Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden.

“Reached Washington DC. The warmth of the Indian community and the blessings of Indra Devta made the arrival even more special,” tweeted PM Modi on reaching Washington DC.

"Reached Washington DC. The warmth of the Indian community and the blessings of Indra Devta made the arrival even more special," tweeted PM Modi on reaching Washington DC.

BJP leaders and netizens were quick to share the video on social media platforms and lauded the prime minister for his nationalist spirit.

BJP’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra was among the first to share the video.

“In a remarkable display of respect and patriotism, PM Modi stood in the rain today to honor the National Anthem upon his arrival in the United States,” wrote a Twitter user.

📣 Breaking News: Prime Minister Modi's Arrival in Washington D.C. 🇮🇳🛬🌧️



In a remarkable display of respect and patriotism, PM Modi stood in the rain today to honor the National Anthem upon his arrival in the United States.



His powerful gesture exemplifies the deep-rooted…

“PM Modi accorded ceremonial welcome, guard of honour upon arriving at Washington DC National anthem was being played when rain started pouring. Modi ji stood there Unperturbed of the rain,” another Twitter user wrote and several users shared the video.

PM Modi accorded ceremonial welcome, guard of honour upon arriving at Washington DC



National anthem was being played when rain started pouring. Modi ji stood there

Unperturbed of the rain.



Nationalism is natural to a nationalists.

pic.twitter.com/sPeCsuBFfA — Minni Razdan (@mini_razdan10) June 21, 2023

PM Modi lands in Washington DC

In the second leg of his maiden state visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Washington DC on Wednesday, after marking International Yoga Day at the UN headquarters in New York. PM Modi met the First Lady of the US, Jill Biden, and also visited the National Science Foundation in Alexandria, Virginia, with her.

He was greeted with resounding chants of ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ as he interacted with the Indian diaspora. With roads flooded with his supporters, PM Modi got a grand reception upon his arrival at the Willard InterContinental Hotel in Washington DC.

Later in the day, he met US President Joe Biden, who hosted a private dinner for him at the White House. The rendezvous included an exchange of gifts as well.

I thank @POTUS @JoeBiden and @FLOTUS @DrBiden for hosting me at the White House today. We had a great conversation on several subjects.

PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with Joe Biden and address a joint session of the US Congress. He will attend the state dinner along with other dignitaries.