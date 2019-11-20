Winter Session 2019 Live: NCP chief Sharad Pawar to meet PM Modi in Parliament

Parliament Live: Today is the third day of the Winter Session of Parliament. The Congress party has called a meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs to discuss Parliament strategy. The meeting will be presided by Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairman Sonia Gandhi. The Congress wants to corner the government on issues economic slowdown, farmers’ distress and unemployment. The party is likely to raise the issue of electoral bonds today. Besides, it may raise the issue of pollution and air quality in Delhi and neighbouring states again in the Lower House. In the Lok Sabha, The Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2019 will be taken up for considerations. In the Rajya Sabha, there is a list of questions listed in the House to be answered during the day besides Bills for consideration and passing include The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019.
The Trinamool Congress has given an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over "telecom blackout in Kashmir valley"
A meeting of Congress Lok Sabha MPs, to discuss Parliament strategy, is underway at the Congress parliamentary party office in Parliament. Party interim president Sonia Gandhi is chairing the meeting.
Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, over 'purchasing of paddy from Chhattisgarh in Central Pool.' (File pic)
Union Home Minister & BJP President Amit Shah will speak in Rajya Sabha today, news agency ANI reported.
Congress party has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267, over "withdrawal of Special Protection Group (SPG) cover of certain persons".
The Congress party is likely to raise the electoral bonds issue today in the Lok Sabha and move a breach of privilege motion against the then MoS for Finance for "lying" in the Rajya Sabha Party spokesperson Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday said that the Election Commission in its letter to the law and justice ministry in May 2017 had expressed its opposition to the scheme "as the source of funding and the party which takes such donations cannot be found out". Similarly, the Reserve Bank of India too had opposed the scheme.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday pulled up officials from the DDA, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and those representing the city municipal corporations for skipping a recent meeting of a parliamentary panel to discuss air pollution in north India. On Tuesday, Birla had summoned the commissioners of the north, east and south Delhi municipal corporations, the CEO of the DJB and the vice chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to hear first hand their reasons for not attending the meet on November 15.
Parliament on Tuesday passed a bill which seeks to remove the Congress president as a trustee of the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial. The Rajya Sabha passed by voice vote 'The Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (amendment) Bill', which deletes the provision of the Congress chief being a permanent member of the trust which runs the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial. The Lok Sabha has already passed the bill on August 2.
Members cutting across party lines on Tuesday demanded in the Lok Sabha integrated action to deal with air pollution while stressing that it was wrong to blame farmers alone for deteriorating air quality in Delhi. Most of participating members said vehicles, dust, construction and industries, power plants too are responsible for poor air quality and farmers of the neighbouring states of Delhi should not be blamed alone.
Cutting across party lines, Rajya Sabha members on Tuesday demanded relaxation of conditions in the surrogacy bill like close relative being a surrogate and five years of marriage for commissioning parents. The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill 2019, which seeks to ban commercial surrogacy, was passed by the Lok Sabha in the Monsoon Session and was moved for consideration and passage in the Rajya Sabha by Health Minister Harsh Vardhan earlier in the day.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar will meet PM Narendra Modi in the Parliament on Wednesday. The meeting comes at a time when NCP is in talks with Shiv Sena to form the government in Maharashtra. According to media reports, Pawar is likely to raise issue Maharashtra farmers whenhe meets PM Modi.
