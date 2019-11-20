Winter Session 2019 Live: NCP chief Sharad Pawar to meet PM Modi in Parliament

Lok Sabha. File Photo. PTI. Today is the third day of Winter Session of Parliament.

Parliament Live: Today is the third day of the Winter Session of Parliament. The Congress party has called a meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs to discuss Parliament strategy. The meeting will be presided by Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairman Sonia Gandhi. The Congress wants to corner the government on issues economic slowdown, farmers’ distress and unemployment. The party is likely to raise the issue of electoral bonds today. Besides, it may raise the issue of pollution and air quality in Delhi and neighbouring states again in the Lower House. In the Lok Sabha, The Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2019 will be taken up for considerations. In the Rajya Sabha, there is a list of questions listed in the House to be answered during the day besides Bills for consideration and passing include The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019.

