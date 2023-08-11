Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: PM Modi assures peace in Manipur soon, wins trust vote

Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 Live Updates: The Monsoon Session of Parliament ends today with the violence in Manipur remaining central to the Opposition’s protest that led to multiple disruptions followed by an unsuccessful no-trust vote.

In his reply on the no-confidence motion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday assured that peace will be restored in violence-hit Manipur soon, adding that the entire nation stands with the women of the state.

PM Modi, in a speech that lasted over two hours, said, “Hamare liye northeast jigar ka tukda hai (For us, the northeast is a piece of our heart)”. The Opposition walked out of the Lok Sabha after about one-and-a-half hour of the PM’s speech.

The Parliament has witnessed a fierce debate in the last two days with the Opposition accusing the government of creating a great divide in Manipur. The government has defended its actions, focusing primarily on its welfare work.

Live Updates

