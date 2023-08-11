Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: PM Modi assures peace in Manipur soon, wins trust vote

Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 Live Updates: The Monsoon Session of Parliament ends today with the violence in Manipur remaining central to the Opposition’s protest that led to multiple disruptions followed by an unsuccessful no-trust vote.
In his reply on the no-confidence motion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday assured that peace will be restored in violence-hit Manipur soon, adding that the entire nation stands with the women of the state.
PM Modi, in a speech that lasted over two hours, said, “Hamare liye northeast jigar ka tukda hai (For us, the northeast is a piece of our heart)”. The Opposition walked out of the Lok Sabha after about one-and-a-half hour of the PM’s speech.
The Parliament has witnessed a fierce debate in the last two days with the Opposition accusing the government of creating a great divide in Manipur. The government has defended its actions, focusing primarily on its welfare work.
PM Modi wins trust vote in Lok Sabha.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move The Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023, today for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha.