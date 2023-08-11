scorecardresearch
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: PM Modi assures peace in Manipur soon, wins trust vote

Monsoon Session Live Updates: The Parliament has witnessed a fierce debate in the last two days with the Opposition accusing the government of creating a great divide in Manipur. The government has defended its actions, focusing primarily on its welfare work.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: PM Modi assures peace in Manipur soon, wins trust vote
Parliament Live Updates:
Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 Live Updates: The Monsoon Session of Parliament ends today with the violence in Manipur remaining central to the Opposition’s protest that led to multiple disruptions followed by an unsuccessful no-trust vote.

In his reply on the no-confidence motion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday assured that peace will be restored in violence-hit Manipur soon, adding that the entire nation stands with the women of the state.

PM Modi, in a speech that lasted over two hours, said, “Hamare liye northeast jigar ka tukda hai (For us, the northeast is a piece of our heart)”. The Opposition walked out of the Lok Sabha after about one-and-a-half hour of the PM’s speech.

The Parliament has witnessed a fierce debate in the last two days with the Opposition accusing the government of creating a great divide in Manipur. The government has defended its actions, focusing primarily on its welfare work.

Parliament Monsoon Session Day 17 Live Updates: PM Modi wins trust voe in Lok Sabha. The Monsoon Session is set to end today. Follow this space for all the latest updates from the Parliament.

09:21 (IST) 11 Aug 2023
FM Sitharaman to move The Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move The Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023, today for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha.

First published on: 11-08-2023 at 09:16 IST

