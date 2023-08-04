Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Manipur issue continues to roil both Houses

Monsoon Session 2023 Live Updates: The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, by voice vote, following a discussion in the presence of Opposition party members. While debating on the Bill which would replace the Delhi services ordinance, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the Centre has the power to make laws on Union Territories and hence, it enjoys the right to make rules as well.

Amit Shah also launched a sharp attack on parties of the INDIA bloc, saying that their priority is to “save their alliance”. Opposition leaders were also seen staging a walkout shortly after this. Meanwhile, the lone AAP MP, Sushil Kumar Rinku, was suspended from Lok Sabha for the remaining part of the Monsoon Session for throwing papers at the Chair.

The House was adjourned for the day following the passage of the Bill. It will now convene for Day 12 of the Monsoon Session at 11 am on Friday.

Live Updates

