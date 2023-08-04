scorecardresearch
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Manipur issue continues to roil both Houses

Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 Live Updates: Parliament has been marred by disruptions since the start of the Monsoon Session on July 20, with the Opposition moving a no-confidence motion and demanding a statement by PM Modi in the House on the Manipur crisis.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Manipur issue continues to roil both Houses
Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 Live: Manipur issue has roiled Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings since the session began on July 20. (File photo)
Monsoon Session 2023 Live Updates: The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, by voice vote, following a discussion in the presence of Opposition party members. While debating on the Bill which would replace the Delhi services ordinance, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the Centre has the power to make laws on Union Territories and hence, it enjoys the right to make rules as well.

Amit Shah also launched a sharp attack on parties of the INDIA bloc, saying that their priority is to “save their alliance”. Opposition leaders were also seen staging a walkout shortly after this. Meanwhile, the lone AAP MP, Sushil Kumar Rinku, was suspended from Lok Sabha for the remaining part of the Monsoon Session for throwing papers at the Chair.

The House was adjourned for the day following the passage of the Bill. It will now convene for Day 12 of the Monsoon Session at 11 am on Friday.

Parliament Monsoon Session Day 12 Live Updates: Govt, Opposition agree to hold a discussion on Manipur in Rajya Sabha; Delhi ordinance bill passed in Lok Sabha. Follow our live blog for the latest updates from Parliament

09:47 (IST) 4 Aug 2023
AAP, RJD give Suspension of Business notice to discuss Manipur issue

RJD MP Manoj Jha and AAP MP Raghav Chadha give Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss the situation in Manipur.

First published on: 04-08-2023 at 09:36 IST

