Protests by thousands of garment and factory workers in Noida’s Phase 2 Hosiery Complex turned violent on Monday. The strike brought traffic to a standstill across key stretches, leaving commuters stranded during the morning rush hour on routes leading into Delhi.

As protests by factory workers continue, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath alleged that the agitation in Gautam Buddha Nagar district was part of a larger conspiracy to derail the state’s growth and development. Speaking at a rally in Muzaffarnagar, Adityanath adopted a stern tone while reaching out to workers amid rising tensions. “The double-engine government, under the Prime Minister’s leadership, is creating a model of security, good governance and service,” he said, adding, “Certain elements are trying to incite unrest and hinder the state’s march towards peace and prosperity.”

What are the workers demanding?

The agitation has been largely triggered by a recent wage hike in neighbouring Haryana, where minimum wages were reportedly increased by around 35%, pushing daily earnings to approximately ₹580-750. In comparison, workers in Noida said unskilled labourers earn between ₹350 and ₹435 per day. The sharp disparity despite working for similar garment export units across state borders has been one of the key reasons for the protests.

Protesters are demanding a monthly salary of ₹18,000 to ₹20,000 and have rejected existing annual increments, which they claim range between ₹250 and ₹350. Workers said their current monthly income of ₹11,000-13,000 is insufficient to meet rising living costs. Some alleged that LPG cylinders are being sold at inflated prices, further adding to their financial burden.

In addition to wage revisions, the workers have also demanded double pay for overtime, mandatory weekly offs, medical coverage and timely disbursal of bonuses.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Vehicles and properties vandalised and stones pelted in Phase 2 of Noida where a large number of employees of a company gathered in protest over their demands for a salary increment. Heavy Police deployment made here to bring the situation under control.… pic.twitter.com/1B0axJZSBN — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2026

Stone-pelting and arson reported

The protest escalated in parts of the city on Monday, with incidents of violence reported from Phase-2 and Sector 60 areas. According to police, some protesters allegedly resorted to stone-pelting, vandalism and arson, including setting a vehicle on fire. Several vehicles and properties were damaged, while traffic movement was severely affected in the area, causing inconvenience to commuters.

Authorities under the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate said adequate police deployment has been ensured across industrial zones.across industrial zones. Senior police and administrative officials are present on the ground to monitor the situation and prevent further escalation.

In a statement, police said the situation is currently under control and under continuous surveillance. “Efforts are being made to counsel the workers and maintain peace. Minimum force is being used wherever necessary to maintain law and order,” officials said. Discussions between stakeholders are likely as the administration attempts to address workers’ concerns and restore normalcy.