Over 40 Meiteis reach Assam from Mizoram after threat over Manipur video

At least 40 Meitei people have reached Assam from Mizoram after an ex-militants’ group asked the community to leave the state following the viral video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur.

Cachar’s Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta said these people reached Silchar from neighbouring Mizoram on Saturday night and they have been kept at the building of the Lakhipur Development Block in Binnakandi area, PTI reported.

“These are all well-to-do families and they came in their own vehicles. Some are college professors, while some work as senior government officials. They said that there have been no attacks in Mizoram as of now,” he told PTI.

They said that the Mizoram government was providing all security to them, but they themselves did not want to take any risk and came to Assam for their own safety, Numal Mahatta added. “They are saying that they will stay here till the situation normalises,” the SP said, adding that Assam Police is providing security to them.

The Mizoram government on Saturday reassured the Meitei community living in the northeastern state of safety and told them not to pay heed to rumours.

The government’s assurance came amid reports of some Meiteis fleeing the state following an ‘advisory’ by an ex-militants’ association of Mizoram asking them to leave due to tension triggered by the viral video of two women being paraded naked by a mob in Manipur.

According to reports, thousands of people from Meitei, Kuki and Hmar communities fled Manipur, and have been living in Assam since ethnic violence erupted in that state on May 3.

