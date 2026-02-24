Unemployment has emerged as a fresh flashpoint in Karnataka’s Dharwad. Thousands of students and job aspirants took to the streets in Dharwad on Tuesday to demand immediate recruitment to vacant government posts. The protest is being led by the All Karnataka State Student Association (AKSSA).

Large crowds of students and unemployed youths assembled in the city holding placards with photographs of Congress leaders and raising slogans accusing the government of delaying recruitment. According to multiple regional news reports, protesters alleged that prolonged inaction had left lakhs of qualified candidates in limbo. They demanded immediate notification and filling of vacancies across departments.

Protestors overpowers security

The situation turned tense as agitators pushed aside police barricades and attempted to march towards Jayanagar. Police personnel struggled to control the crowd as demonstrators confronted security forces during the march. Additional police units were deployed to maintain law and order and prevent the protest from escalating further, IANS reported.

The AKSSA had sought permission from authorities for several days to organise the demonstration, but the request was denied on administrative grounds. The association then moved the court, which directed that the protest be held in accordance with police guidelines. However, the agitation went ahead amid a political push after the BJP called for statewide mobilisation on the issue.

Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka, speaking to reporters in Chitradurga, accused the state government of failing to address the growing unemployment crisis despite having administrative and financial clearance to fill vacancies.

65,000 posts approved 6 months ago, no hirings yet

According to Ashoka, more than 2.5 lakh government posts remain vacant in Karnataka. He claimed that the finance department had approved recruitment for 65,000 posts nearly six months ago, but the hiring process had not moved forward and no interviews had been conducted so far, IANS reported.

The BJP leader criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, alleging that the government had failed to generate employment opportunities despite being in power for over two-and-a-half years. He further accused the leadership of focusing on internal political matters rather than addressing the concerns of youth, particularly those from economically weaker backgrounds.

Ashoka said nearly 20,000 unemployed youths were participating in the Dharwad protest and announced that he would join them shortly. He also warned that if recruitment does not begin immediately, the BJP and student groups would launch a statewide agitation.

The Opposition has demanded that the government issue recruitment notifications without further delay and initiate the hiring process.