‘One full and two half pushups!’ – Rahul Gandhi’s fitness challenge to kid, Congress leaders during Bharat Jodo Yatra – Watch

In a surprise move, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took up a push-up challenge on the streets during the Karnataka leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. He was joined by a boy, Karnataka party chief DK Shivakumar and party General Secretary KC Venugopal. Gandhi, who is purportedly travelling approximately 20 kilometers a day on foot, seemed to be at ease while performing the push-ups.

The party shared a video of the 52-year-old Gandhi and others taking the push-up challenge. As Shivakumar and the boy manage to do half push-up, Gandhi can be seen doing it in the right manner. Reacting to this, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala tweeted a picture of the four participants in different poses, captioning the picture, “The one full and two half pushups!”

In the video tweeted by the party’s official handle, the boy is seen flexing his muscles and then touching Gandhi’s biceps before they break into an impromptu push-up challenge. Shivakumar and Venugopal joined them in the process. After the challenge, Gandhi is seen shaking the hands of the youngster.

Last year, the Wayanad Lok Sabha MP had engaged a student in a push-up challenge in Tamil Nadu. After Gandhi had completed 14 push-ups in ten seconds, he challenged the student to perform a one-hand push-up, which went viral.

Earlier, Gandhi’s picture of his abs underneath his black T-shirt went viral. The picture was taken after Gandhi had gone for a swim in the ocean along with the fishermen in Kerala. The outline of Gandhi’s abs through his shirt won the internet over. Olympic champion and boxer Vijyender Singh, reacting to the picture, asked Gandhi for fitness tips on Twitter. Sharing the picture, Singh tweeted, “Abs of a boxer… Most daring young fit & people’s leader Way to go…”