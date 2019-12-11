‘On Jinnah’s grave’: Derek ‘O Brien’s swipe at PM Modi’s ‘written in golden letters’ remark on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

Derek ‘O Brien (ANI)

Amid a heated debate on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha, two days after it was comfortably passed in the Lok Sabha, Trinamool Congress leader in the Upper House, Derek ‘O Brien today took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks accusing the opposition of speaking Pakistan’s language on the CAB and asserted that the proposed legislation will be written in “golden letters for people who are persecuted on basis of religion” in history.

In a counter to the Prime Minister’s statements, ‘O Brien said that the bill will be written in golden letters, but “on the grave of Mohammed Ali Jinnah”.

“I read that PM said this will be written in golden letters. I will tell you where it will be written,it will be written on the grave of the father of the nation, but which the father of the nation? In Karachi, on Jinnah’s grave,” the TMC leader said on the floor of the house.

The Prime Minister, addressing the BJP parliamentary party meeting earlier today, said that the bill is as “historic” as the government’s decision to abrogate Article 370, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters.

Hitting out at the ruling BJP, ‘O Brien added that the party is based on three J’s which are Jhoot, jhansa and Jumla (lies, deceit and slogans). Talking about the National Register of Citizens (NRC) , the TMC parliamentary party leader in the Rajya Sabha said that while the exercise failed in Assam, the NDA government wants it to be implemented across the country.

Maintaining that his party won’t allow NRC in West Bengal and the rest of the country, ‘O Brien went on to target the NDA government over its implementation of demonetisation and GST in it’s previous tenure, adding that while one November morning, the government made the poor struggle for the money, after GST came into being, businessmen were separated from profit. “Similarly with this bill, people will be separated from their country,” he said.

Earlier, Congress’s Anand Sharma slammed the government and said, “In our religion, we believe in rebirth, and that we meet our elders. So if Sardar Patel meets Modi ji then he will be very angry with him, Gandhi ji will of course be sad, but Patel will be indeed very angry.”

“The bill that you have brought in the Parliament is an assault on the very foundation of India’s constitution. It’s an assault on the Republic of India. the bill hurts the soul of India. It is against our democracy as well as constitution.”