Odisha Panchayat Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Counting begins for 307 Zila Parishad zones; BJP, Congress look to tame ruling BJD

Odisha Election Result 2022 Live Updates, Odisha Election Result 2022 District Wise, Odisha Election Result Live Today: While the BJD decimated the rivals, the opposition BJP which performed very well in the previous 2017 panchayat elections in the districts of Mayurbbhanj, Kalahandi and Malkangiri, failed to retain the seats.

Odisha Panchayat Election Results Live, Odisha Election Result 2022 Live Updates: The Odisha State Election Commission will take up the counting of votes for 307 Zila Parishad zone seats. While the ruling BJD looks to continue its winning momentum, the opposition BJP and the Congress are hoping to test waters at the grassroots level. The SEC had declared results for 315 Zila Parishad seats yesterday, of which Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal won 277 Zila Parishad seats, while the BJP nominees could make headway in only 18 seats followed by Congress in 16 seats. Independent candidates won four seats. The counting of votes for 229 Zila Parishad zone seats will be held tomorrow, i.e. February 29.

While the BJD decimated the rivals, the opposition BJP which performed very well in the previous 2017 panchayat elections in the districts of Mayurbbhanj, Kalahandi and Malkangiri, failed to retain the seats. The BJP, which had won 49 of 56 ZP seats in Mayurbhanj in the 2017 panchayat elections, failed to live up to its expectation. While Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu had campaigned for the BJP, BJD’s organising secretary Pranab Prakash Das turned the tides in favour of the ruling party. Similarly, in Kalahandi, the BJP candidates won only 4 seats while the party had won 33 ZP seats in 2017 elections. The BJD, which had won 1 ZP seat in 2017, won 10 seats. The BJD had won 651 ZP zones in 2012 and 476 in 2017.

