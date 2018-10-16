Now pay property tax in Delhi from doorstep; check key dates, conditions

Property tax in Delhi: Under the scheme, the corporation staff would collect the property tax from the senior citizens. (Representative image)

Property tax in Delhi: Taking forward the doorstep delivery scheme launched by Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi last month, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has now paved the way for senior citizens to pay property tax from home. The scheme will be launched from December 1. The proposal was moved by SDMC standing committee chairperson Shikha Rai and was adopted by SDMC, according to Indian Express report.

Under the scheme, the corporation staff would collect the property tax from the senior citizens. The employees of the corporation will also assist them filing the property tax returns. Sharma said that the move will enhance tax collection as well as ease out difficulties that senior citizens face while visiting far away offices and banks for paying property tax.

Senior citizens need to call property tax department offices and leave a message. Subsequently, after receiving the message, employees will visit their residences. The payment will be accepted in cash or cheque by June 15. “It has been observed that senior citizens are not aware of the amount that needs to be paid as tax, as no notice or bill is sent to them,” the SDMC standing committee chairperson was quoted as saying by IE.

Last month, Delhi CM Kejriwal launched the doorstep delivery of 40 government services. Residents in the national capital just need to dial 1076 to place a request for doorstep delivery of services. The services will be provided from 8 am to 10 pm. However, the call centre, set up to facilitate delivery of services, will function round the clock. CM Kejriwal said the AAP government wants to set up a model through home delivery of services for the entire country and the world.

In the first phase, 40 services will be provide by the AAP government. Services will include caste certificate, driving licence, ration card, birth certificate, marriage certificate, water connection at the doorstep of Delhiites. One can avail the services for an extra fee of Rs 50.