Noida high-rise horror: Woman dies after lift falls 8 floors at Paras Tierea Society in Sector 137

An elderly woman residing at a high-rise society in Noida died after an elevator she was travelling in, malfunctioned on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as 73-year-old Sushila Devi, who lived on the eighth-floor flat in Tower 24 of Paras Tierea Society in Sector 137. The tower has 24 floors. She was living with her son and daughter-in-law.

Additional deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida, Rajeev Dixit, said that the incident happened at around 4 PM, when the woman got inside the elevator on the eighth floor of tower 24, intending to reach the ground floor, reported Hindustan Times.

“The lift malfunctioned, resulting in a cable snap and a rapid descent. Housekeeping staff and fellow residents swiftly aided in her rescue, taking her to hospital,” Dixit said. She was rushed to the Felix Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The ACP said that the family was yet to file a written complaint and once done, an FIR will be registered at Sector 142 police station.

Doctor DK Gupta, chairman of the Felix Hospital, said that the woman suffered head injuries and possibly had a cardiac arrest due to the incident.

Following the incident, residents gathered in the common area demanding action against those responsible.