Nitish-KCR’s ‘Baithiye Na, Arre Chaliye’ on PM question at joint presser is a MUST WATCH!

A bid to rally the Opposition ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections in 2024 turned out to be quite the opposite. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was in Bihar’s capital Patna on Wednesday where he was welcomed by his counterpart Nitish Kumar, who has just recently switched sides to return to the Opposition fold.

On the list of engagements, among other things, was a press conference that the two leaders jointly addressed. While most of the remarks by the two leaders were reserved for attacks against the Bharatiya Janata Party, a video of one section of the joint presser has gone viral on social media.

During the press conference, Rao, or KCR as he is more popularly known, was asked by a reporter if he would go ahead and propose Nitish Kumar’s name as the prime ministerial candidate of a joint Opposition.

While KCR could be seen tackling the questions with ease, Nitish, however, had other plans. “Arre chaliye,” remarked Nitish as he stood up from his seat next to KCR. “Baithiye na,” KCR says, gesturing to Nitish to sit down.

Did KCR travel to Patna to get insulted like this? Nitish Kumar didn’t even accord him the basic courtesy of completing his point in a press interaction. Nitish was dismissive of KCR’s pleas to let him finish. But then that is Nitish Kumar. Self conceited. KCR asked for it… pic.twitter.com/k9BQPo6FCI — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 31, 2022

Nitish, however, appeared to be in no mood to take questions on this tricky issue. While his Bihar deputy Tejashwi Yadav has repeatedly hinted towards a national role for Nitish, KCR has kept his national ambitions no secret either.

As reporters kept shooting the same questions, a visibly flustered Nitish, who had returned to his seat stood up again. “Arre aap chaliye. Kaahe yeh sab sawal mein pad rahe hain,” Nitish said, insisting that KCR also get up and leave.

However, a more composed KCR remained seated and continued to take questions from the media. “You are smart. But I am smarter,” he said in response to a question on if Congress MP Rahul Gandhi would be a claimant to the post.

“All Opposition parties will sit together. Any decision that we arrive at will be shared with you in detail,” KCR said, even as a visibly flustered Nitish continued to repeat: “Arre aap chaliye ab!” amid peels of laughter by the media present there.

The BJP, which had earlier dubbed the meeting between the two chief ministers as one among “day-dreamers” latched on to the exchange. Tweeting the video, BJP IT Cell leader Amit Malviya said: “Did KCR travel to Patna to get insulted like this? Nitish Kumar didn’t even accord him the basic courtesy of completing his point in a press interaction. Nitish was dismissive of KCR’s pleas to let him finish. But then that is Nitish Kumar. Self conceited. KCR asked for it.”

Former Deputy CM Sushil Modi was equally scathing in his attack. “Did Nitish invite KCR to Patna to get his stamp of approval for his PM candidature? But KCR did not even take his name once. What greater insult can there be?” Modi asked.