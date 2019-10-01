Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Niira Radia’s hospital in Varanasi; tweets photos, deletes them later

Photos of the CM Yogi Adityanath and Radia during the inauguration of a hospital in Varanasi were tweeted by the official handle of Uttar Pradesh CM office. However, the pictures were later deleted.
Niira Radia hospital inauguration: Remember Niira Radia? The controversial corporate lobbyist, who had maintained a low profile after coming under the scanner in 2G spectrum scam probe, is back in news again. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a mobile hospital in Varanasi funded by Radia’s Niyati Healthcare and Research Private Limited. Niira Radia was seen with Adityanath during the occasion. Photos of the CM and Radia during the inauguration ceremony were tweeted by the official handle of Uttar Pradesh CM office.
??????????? ???? @myogiadityanath ?? ???? ????? ???? ?????? ??????? (?????? ???????) ???? ???? ???????? ?????? ????? ?? ??????? ????? ?? ???? ?? ???????? ????? ?? ?????? ???????? ?? ?????????? ?? ???? pic.twitter.com/hr05PyJ8By
— CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) September 29, 2019
Niira Radia shot into the limelight for the first time in 2009 when her telephonic conversation with several top industrialists, journalists and political leaders were leaked. The phone tapping was reportedly ordered by the Income Tax Department which was investigating former Union Minister A Raja’s purported role in the 2G Spectrum allocation case.Radia, 58, was even accused of using her influence to get portfolios of ministers changed.
Following the allegations, Niira Radia shut her management company Vaishnavi Communications Private Limited. Later, she ventured into the healthcare sector. In 2016, Radia’s company launched a 351-bed super specialty hospital in Mathura which was inaugurated by Tata Group’s chairman Ratan Tata. Incidentally, Tata Group was one of the top clients of Vaishnavi Communications.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.