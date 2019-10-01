Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Niira Radia’s hospital in Varanasi; tweets photos, deletes them later

Niira Radia shot into the limelight for the first time in 2009 when her telephonic conversation with several top industrialists, journalists and political leaders were leaked. The phone tapping was reportedly ordered by the Income Tax Department which was investigating former Union Minister A Raja’s purported role in the 2G Spectrum allocation case.Radia, 58, was even accused of using her influence to get portfolios of ministers changed.

Following the allegations, Niira Radia shut her management company Vaishnavi Communications Private Limited. Later, she ventured into the healthcare sector. In 2016, Radia’s company launched a 351-bed super specialty hospital in Mathura which was inaugurated by Tata Group’s chairman Ratan Tata. Incidentally, Tata Group was one of the top clients of Vaishnavi Communications.