New Parliament dress code sparks controversy over lotus motifs, Opposition says BJP using ‘cheap tactics’

The Indian Parliament’s new uniform has ignited a political firestorm, with the Opposition parties questioning the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) intent behind this decision.

The move comes in the wake of the ‘India-Bharat’ naming controversy, with the Congress party accusing the BJP of using “cheap tactics.” On the other hand, TMC leader, JP Majumdar said that they are asking the citizens to carry a lotus in their hands all the time as it represents the BJP’s party symbol.

According to reports, the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has designed these new uniforms. Bureaucrats will now replace their traditional Bandhgala suit with new magenta or pink coloured Nehru jackets paired with deep pink shirts adorned with lotus flower patterns. These will be accompanied by khaki-coloured pants.

Employees of the Parliament will soon be seen in new uniforms for their respective departments, from the five-day special session of Parliament. The session begins on September 18: Sources pic.twitter.com/1X5oKC5ZgR — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2023

The uniform change also extends to the marshals in both houses of Parliament, who will be seen wearing Manipuri turbans. Security personnel stationed at the Parliament building will replace their traditional safari suits with camouflage attire resembling military uniforms. The female staff, however, will be seen in saree uniforms like before.

However, the change in the Parliament dress code has ignited controversy over the use of ‘Lotus motifs’, which also happens to be the election symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Congress whip in Lok Sabha, Manickam Tagore, raised questions about the choice of the lotus, suggesting alternative symbols like the peacock or tiger. He stated, “Why lotus only? Why can’t a peacock or a tiger? Oh, they’re not BJP party election symbols. Why this fall, sir Om Birla?”

Accusing the BJP of politicising the Parliament, Tagore said, “It is unfortunate. The Parliament was above all parties, and this move shows that the BJP is interfering in every other institution.”

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto added to the criticism, saying, “By printing the ‘Lotus’ symbol on uniforms of Parliament staff, the BJP is trying to turn our ‘Temple of Democracy’ into a political arena.”

“The BJP is misusing the Parliament for personal propaganda. The August House belongs to the people of India, not to a political party,” he added.

The BJP, however, claimed that the opposition is attempting to divert attention from the recent success of India’s presidency at the G20 summit.

The new Parliament building was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May this year. He called it a symbol of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India). The upcoming parliamentary session is slated to commence on September 18, with the formal entry into the new building scheduled for September 19, coinciding with the Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi and marked by a small ‘pooja’ ceremony.