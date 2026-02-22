Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, February 22, flagged off the much-awaited Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) along with the Meerut Metro. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present during the inauguration ceremony.
The project is designed to ensure faster connectivity between Delhi and Meerut, while also making the national capital more accessible for residents of nearby districts. The Prime Minister flagged off the services from Shatabdi Nagar Namo Bharat Station.
PM Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation for development projects worth around Rs 12,930 crore, today.
The Prime Minister will dedicate the entire 82-km-long Delhi–Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor to the country. He will also inaugurate the remaining sections of India’s first Namo Bharat RRTS.
PM Modi Meerut visit live: Stations across the Meerut Metro route
The Meerut Metro corridor includes 13 stations: Meerut South, Partapur, Rithani, Shatabdi Nagar, Brahmapuri, Meerut Central, Bhaisali, Begumpul, MES Colony, Daurli, Meerut North, Modipuram and Modipuram Depot, offering comprehensive urban connectivity across the city.
PM Modi Meerut visit live: Meerut Metro to run on shared infrastructure
In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Meerut Metro will operate on the same infrastructure as the Namo Bharat RRTS. This integrated approach optimises costs and enhances efficiency while allowing both metro and rapid rail services to function seamlessly on common tracks.
PM Modi Meerut visit live: Four new Namo Bharat stations commissioned
Along with Sarai Kale Khan, three other Namo Bharat stations are being commissioned. These include Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul and Modipuram in Meerut. The new stations will strengthen last-mile connectivity and improve commuter access across the rapidly growing urban corridor.
PM Modi Meerut visit live: Sarai Kale Khan emerges as major transport hub
Sarai Kale Khan, the originating station of the corridor, is being developed as a major multi-modal transport hub. It connects Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, Delhi Metro’s Pink Line, Veer Haqeeqat Rai ISBT and Ring Road, ensuring seamless inter-city and intra-city connectivity.
PM Modi Meerut visit live: PM Modi interacts with students during Meerut Metro ride
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with students and officials as he undertook a metro ride from Shatabdi Nagar Namo Bharat Station to Meerut South Station. The interaction took place shortly after he flagged off the Meerut Metro and the Namo Bharat Train, marking a key moment in the launch of the high-speed transit services.
PM Modi Meerut visit live: PM Modi flags Off Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat train
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Meerut Metro and the Namo Bharat Train at Shatabdi Nagar Namo Bharat Station in Meerut on Sunday. The launch marks a major milestone in boosting high-speed regional connectivity between Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh.
From the station, the Prime Minister will undertake a metro ride to Meerut South Station. Later in the day, he will inaugurate and dedicate development projects worth around ₹12,930 crore to the nation in Meerut.
#watch | Meerut, Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat Train at Shatabdi Nagar Namo Bharat Station.— ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2026
From here, PM Modi will undertake a Metro Ride till Meerut South Station. Later, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and dedicate to… pic.twitter.com/uYw8pxetwD
PM Modi Meerut visit live: Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Delhi LG arrives Sarai Kale Khan
Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena arrived at Sarai Kale Khan Namo Bharat Metro Station ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme.
PM Modi is set to inaugurate the remaining sections of India’s first Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), including the 5-km stretch between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi, and the 21-km section between Meerut South and Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh.
#watch | Delhi: Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Delhi LG VK Saxena arrive at Sarai Kale Khan Namo Bharat Metro Station.— ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2026
PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate the remaining sections of India’s first Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). These include the 5 km section… pic.twitter.com/S1cq0R0DCR
PM Modi Meerut visit live: Visuals from Sarai Kale Khan ahead of inauguration
Visuals from Sarai Kale Khan Metro Station show preparations underway as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the remaining sections of India’s first Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System.
#watch | Delhi: Visuals from Sarai Kale Khan Metro Station as PM Narendra Modi will shortly inaugurate the remaining sections of India’s first Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). These include the 5 km section between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and… pic.twitter.com/1ZsCtISRVB— ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2026
PM Modi Meerut visit live: Key cities to benefit from RRTS connectivity
The Namo Bharat corridor will connect major urban centres such as Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modinagar and Meerut with Delhi. The improved connectivity is expected to ease road congestion, reduce travel time and support economic growth across the National Capital Region.
PM Modi Meerut visit live: Namo Bharat sesigned for 180 kmph speed
With a design speed of 180 km per hour, Namo Bharat is India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System. The high-speed network is built to significantly reduce travel time between Delhi and nearby urban hubs, offering faster, modern and reliable connectivity.
PM Modi Meerut visit live: Public address after project launches
At around 1 PM, PM Modi will inaugurate and dedicate multiple development projects worth Rs 12,930 crore. He will also address a public gathering in Meerut, outlining the government’s vision for infrastructure-led growth and improved regional connectivity in Uttar Pradesh.
PM Modi Meerut visit live: PM to take metro ride to Meerut South
After flagging off the services, the Prime Minister will undertake a metro ride from Shatabdi Nagar to Meerut South Station. The symbolic journey highlights the operational readiness of the project and showcases the integration of metro and rapid rail systems on shared infrastructure.
PM Modi Meerut visit live: Flag-off ceremony at Shatabdi Nagar Station
At around 12:30 PM, PM Modi will flag off both the Meerut Metro and the Namo Bharat train from Shatabdi Nagar Namo Bharat Station. The ceremony will formally mark the operational launch of the services, bringing high-speed connectivity to thousands of daily commuters.
PM Modi Meerut visit live: India’s first Namo Bharat RRTS
During his visit, the Prime Minister will dedicate the complete 82-km Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System. This marks the full commissioning of India’s first RRTS corridor, aimed at transforming fast intercity travel between Delhi and major urban centres in western Uttar Pradesh.
PM Modi Meerut visit live: Visuals from Shatabdi Nagar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Meerut Metro and the Namo Bharat train at Shatabdi Nagar Namo Bharat Station in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The launch marks a major milestone in regional connectivity. Visuals from the station show preparations underway ahead of the Prime Minister’s arrival for the inauguration ceremony.
Meerut, Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Meerut Metro and the Namo Bharat train at Shatabdi Nagar Namo Bharat Station— IANS (@ians_india) February 22, 2026
(Visuals from Shatabdi Nagar Namo Bharat Station) pic.twitter.com/Nc2aISG5EV
PM Modi Meerut visit live: Hello and welcome to our live blog!
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Meerut, UP, on Sunday to inaugurate and dedicate development projects worth around Rs 12,930 crore. The visit marks a major boost for regional infrastructure. He will also dedicate the entire Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor to the nation. Follow this live blog to get all the latest updates.