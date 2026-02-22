Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, February 22, flagged off the much-awaited Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) along with the Meerut Metro. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present during the inauguration ceremony.

The project is designed to ensure faster connectivity between Delhi and Meerut, while also making the national capital more accessible for residents of nearby districts. The Prime Minister flagged off the services from Shatabdi Nagar Namo Bharat Station.

PM Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation for development projects worth around Rs 12,930 crore, today.

The Prime Minister will dedicate the entire 82-km-long Delhi–Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor to the country. He will also inaugurate the remaining sections of India’s first Namo Bharat RRTS.

Live Updates