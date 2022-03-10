Nakur Election Results 2022 Live: Dharam Singh Saini of SP vs Mukesh Chaudhary of BJP

Live

Dharam Singh Saini vs Mukesh Chaudhary Election Result 2022, Nakur Dharam Singh Saini vs Mukesh Chaudhary Election Result 2022 Live News: The counting of votes in Nakur Assembly seat, which falls in the Saharanpur district, will start at 8 am and the initial trends are expected to trickle down in the first hour itself. Here, the BJP faces the challenge from one of its own ministers, who recently jumped ship to the Samajwadi Party. Dharam Singh Saini, who was forest minister in the Yogi Adityanath cabinet, is now riding Samajwadi Party’s bicycle, and to challenge him, the BJP has fielded Mukesh Chaudhary. In 2017, Saini – a four-time MLA – had defeated Congress heavyweight Imran Masood, who too had switched over to the Samajwadi Party camp. Banking heavily on Muslim support, Saini will face stiff challenge from the BSP, which too has fielded a Muslim candidate, Sahil Khan.

As many as 11 candidates are in the fray which include Congress’ Randheer Singh, AIMIM’s Rizwana and Aam Aadmi Party’s Ashish Tyagi. In the 2017 UP polls, Saini won by a margin of 4,057 votes which was 1.59 per cent of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP, meanwhile, had a vote share of 36.93 per cent. In 2012 UP Assembly elections, Saini — who was with the BSP back then — defeated Imran Masood of INC by a margin of 4,564 votes which was 1.98 per cent of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 38.65 per cent. Saini jumped the ship to the SP camp along with ministers Swami Prasad Maurya and Dara Singh Chauhan, and half a dozen MLAs – all belonging to the backward community.

