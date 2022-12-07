Nadaun (Himachal Pradesh) Election Result 2022: Date, time, candidates – Here’s all you need to know

The results for Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 are scheduled to be announced on Thursday, December 8. The polling for the assembly election took place on November 12. One of the 68 assembly constituencies, Nadaun falls under Hamirpur district and has 94,931 eligible voters. According to the data by the Delimitation Commission, 2008 report, Nadaun has an estimated 20.16% Scheduled Caste (SC) population and the 2011 Census data revealed that the literacy level of Hamirpur, the district in which the constituency falls under, is 88.15%. Out of the total eligible electorals voters, over 46,200 were male, over 47,100 were female and three registered voters were of the third gender.

Nadaun Election Result 2022: When and where to watch?

The results of the state assembly election will be declared on December 8. The BJP is hoping to break the precedent and return to power in the state for its second term. You can follow FE.com to catch all the live updates of the results on Thursday.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 Date and Time: When and where to watch results live streaming online

Nadaun Election Result 2022: Who won the 2017 Assembly polls?

In the 2017 Assemly polls, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu from INC won after securing 30,980 votes and the runner up candidate from BJP Vijay Agnihotri secured 28,631 votes. Sukhu won by a margin of 2,349 votes.

Nadaun Election Result 2022: Candidates

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Nadaun are Vijay Kumar from BJP, Sukhvinder Singh from INC, Shankey Thukral from AAP, Desh Raj from BSP, Ranjit Singh and Surender Kumar are Independent candidates.