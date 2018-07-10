Munna Bajrangi murder: How a SIM card led to the arrest of Uttar Pradesh gangster in 2009

Dreaded gangster Munna Bajrangi was killed inside the premises of high-security Baghpat central jail on Monday morning by an inmate identified as Sunil Rathi, raising serious questions over the safety of other prisoners and also the role of officials concerned. Munna’s killing took place hours after he was shifted to Baghpat from a Jhansi jail. His family has termed the killing a conspiracy with his lawyer arguing that there was no need to bring him to Baghpat as he was already appearing before courts through video conferencing.

Munna was arrested on September 29, 2009, from a residential apartment in Mumbai. He had shifted to Mumbai after killing BJP MLA Krishnandan Rai in Ghazipur on November 29, 2005, a report in The Indian Express said. It said that during the investigation, then BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari’s was named as a key conspirator. It is believed that it was after this, the two developed differences.

Police said that he managed to remain away from the clutches of police because he never re-used a SIM card after making an extortion call. In 2006, police received information that he was trying to spread his network in Delhi and was making extortion calls to businessmen in the capital. Police then conducted raids in Delhi, UP, Maharashtra, Bihar, West Bengal and other states but failed to nab him.

The breakthrough came in 2009 when the Special Cell of Delhi Police was scanning the call details of Munna’s close aides – Viraj and Babloo. The police found that they were using a SIM card that was used to make an extortion call in the past. Police found that they were in regular touch with several numbers used in Mumbai’s Malad area. They reached Mumbai and scanned the numbers. They found that it was used by Mahender alias Shetty, another aide of Munna, who was in regular touch with the two from Delhi.

Police then started tracing his movements. It was found that to make an extortion call, Shetty used to board a local train and then deboard the train randomly and discard the SIM card. Police said that after tracing him for weeks, they were still clueless about Munna’s link. But police noted that he visited Siddivinayak Society in Malad West every after two weeks.

After waiting for few days, police came to know that Munna was hiding in the same building, but never came out. But after 25 days, when Munna was going out with Shetty in an auto-rickshaw to make an extortion call, police arrested him.