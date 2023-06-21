Mumbai: 14 injured in lift crash from 4th floor at Kamala Mills Compound high-rise

The incident was reported in the Trade World Building located in the Kamala Mills Compound, a commercial complex in Lower Parel of central Mumbai that houses several corporate offices and prominent restaurants.

At least 14 people have been hospitalised after a lift in Mumbai high-rise crashed to the ground floor on Wednesday morning. The incident was reported at the Trade World Building located in the Kamala Mills Compound, a commercial complex in Lower Parel of central Mumbai that houses several corporate offices and prominent restaurants.

In December 2017, a massive fire broke out at two pubs in the same compound. The blaze left 14 people dead and over 50 injured.

According to the civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), and the city’s firefighting department, the incident took place around 11 am today when at least 14 people were inside the lift on the 17th floor of the building. The lift then crashed from the fourth floor to the ground. Fortunately, there were no deaths reported and all the injured were rescued by security personnel at the building.

According to BMC, the nine people admitted include Priyanka Chavan (26 years), Pratik Shinde (26), Amiat Shinde (25), Mohammad Rashid (21), Priyanka Patil (28), Sudhir Sahare (29), Mayur Gore (28), Trupti Kubal (46) and Kiran Chaukekar (48). All the injured are in stable condition.

Out of the injured, eight were sent to Global Hospital, one to KEM Hospital while the remaining four injured refused hospitalisation citing minor injuries.

According to Disaster Management Cell officials, investigations are underway by multiple agencies to understand the reason behind the crash.