MP man held in Delhi for threatening to blow up VHP office: Police

The Delhi Police today said they have arrested a man for allegedly threatening to blow up the office of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad in central Delhi with bombs. The man, identified as 26-year-old Prince Pandey, issued a fake threat to get the attention of the right-wing outfits like the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and VHP, after his request for help was turned down by them, reported The Indian Express.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan, the man has been detained and claims to be a graduate. “We received a call around 12.40 pm from the VHP saying that a man entered their building and was giving bomb threats. We sent a team to the spot and they detained Pandey,” the DCP said, adding that the man had claimed during questioning that he had approached the VHP after one of his family members was recently forced to change religion.



“He calls himself an RSS supporter. He said he visited the RSS headquarters with his grievances. He said he was angry that nobody came to help his relative. He alleged that nobody helped him and then he decided to issue threats to grab the attention of leaders,” the DCP added.

According to the police, Pandey arrived in Delhi on July 22 with his aunt who is a resident of the Fatehpur Beri area. The man’s father is employed as a driver at a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh and his mother is a homemaker.

The police said that man has been detained and further investigation is underway in the matter.