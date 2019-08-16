Mohan Bhagwat bats for small and medium scale industries, financial freedom

RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat. (PTI)

Small and medium scale industries can make people financial independent and not the big corporations, RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat said here on Friday. Big corporations “cannot do justice” to entrepreneurship which can provide such self-sufficiency, he said, addressing all-India convention of `Laghu Udyog Bharti’ here.

Laghu Udyog Bharti is an RSS-linked organisation which works in the small and medium enterprises (SME) sector. “The first condition for attaining financial freedom for all is that every person should become self-sufficient. Those who are not self-sufficient do not have freedom,” he said.

“And it is entrepreneurship which can make more and more people financially self-sufficient. Big corporations cannot do justice to such entrepreneurship but small and medium scale industry can give impetus to financial self-sufficiency,” the RSS chief said.

“The more the small and medium scale industries grow, people will become more financially independent,” he said. Across the world, the wealth is distributed among few big corporations and 24-25 persons (who own them), Bhagwat said.

The present trend in the industry is reduction of manpower due to automation, but the entrepreneurs related to the Laghu Udyog Bharti do not resort to retrenchments as they consider workers as family, he said.