Modi govt’s crucial Triple Talaq Bill among three key legislations to face floor test in Winter Session of Parliament

By: | Published: December 5, 2018 6:26 PM

Parliament Winter Session 2018: Three important legislations, including Triple Talaq Bill, promulgated as Ordinances will test Modi government's resolve and floor-management skills.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will try to push through some key bills in the upcoming winter session of Parliament, as he needs to get legislative approval for these laws brought in as ordinances.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will try to push through some key bills in the upcoming winter session of Parliament, as he needs to get legislative approval for these laws brought in as ordinances.

There are several important bills pending in Parliament that Modi government could not pass due to lack of numbers in the Rajya Sabha. Some of them have been issued as ordinances, invoking the limited legislative powers vested in President of India.

At present, there are three ordinances in operation, and the government will have to get the relevant bills passed in Parliament within six weeks from the date of first sitting of winter session, failing which they will expire.

Pending legislations:

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance, 2018

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Ordinances, 2018 (popularly known as Triple Talaq Law) is considered very important social reform pushed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the welfare of Muslim women who have been subjected to instant divorce by way of just 3 oral utterances in quick succession, sometimes it is conveyed to Muslim wives over the phone, SMS or WhatsApp message.

As an urgent measure. union cabinet had recommended promulgation of an ordinance on 19 September this year to protect Muslim women from instant triple talaq after it failed to get the bill passed in Monsoon session this year.

The Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018

Modi government had promulgated another ordinance in the month of September to take over the functioning of Medical Council of India and appointed a board of governors to manage the affairs. The Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018 Bill will have to passed by the Parliament to appoint a new body in place of MCI.

The Companies (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018 (Ordinance in force)

Modi government had promulgated The Companies (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018 on November 2 to urgently modify some penal provisions of the Companies Act of 2013 and also to rationalise the CSR provisions on the basis of the recommendation of an expert committee.

All these three ordinances will have to face the floor test in the upcoming winters session of the Parliament. However, passage of Triple Talaq Bill, as it is popularly known, is going to be the toughest challenge for Modi governemnt given the stiff opposition from the opposition Congress.

