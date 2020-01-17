‘Missing’ 1993 Mumbai serial blasts convict arrested from Kanpur

Jalees was convicted in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case and has been serving a life term.

1993 Mumbai blast case: Jalees Ansari, serial blasts convict who went missing yesterday, was arrested in Kanpur by Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday. Ansari was nabbed when he was coming out of a mosque in Kanpur. “Jalees Ansari has been arrested when he was coming out from a mosque in Kanpur. He has been brought to Lucknow. It’s a big achievement of UP Police,” DGP OP Singh said in a press conference held at Lucknow.

Jalees was convicted in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case and has been serving a life term. Ansari was on parole and was expected to surrender before prison authorities on Friday. However, he suddenly disappeared on Thursday, a day before the surrender. According to reports, Ansari was ordered to visit Maharashtra’s Agripada Police Station every day between 10.30 am and 12 pm to mark his attendance. However, he did not turn up on Thursday during the designated time. On Thursday afternoon, Ansari’s son Jaid Ansari filed a police complaint saying that his father was “missing”.

Jaid, in his complaint, said that his father told family members that he was going to offer namaz, but did not return. The complaint was registered at the Agripada Police station. Following the development, the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra ATS launched a massive manhunt to trace Jalees.

Jalees, a doctor by profession, is known as ‘Dr Bomb’ for his expertise in making bombs. He is an MBBS degree holder and serving a life term at Ajmer jail after being convicted in the 1993 Rajdhani serial bomb blast case in Rajasthan. Reports suggest that Jalees taught various terror groups how to make bombs and was allegedly connected to terror outfits like SIMI and Indian Mujahidin. The NIA had questioned him in 2011 in connection with the 2008 bomb blast in Mumbai.