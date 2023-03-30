Minority groups write to CJI Chandrachud backing Centre’s opposition to same-sex marriage

Some minority groups have written to Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud to cite their religious beliefs to express opposition to same-sex marriage, an issue being heard by the Supreme Court.

One body, the Communion of Churches in India, has echoed similar views in a letter to President Droupadi Murmu.

The Centre has also opposed in the Supreme Court a batch of pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage, saying it would cause complete havoc with the delicate balance of personal laws and accepted societal values.

Sayed Salman Chishty of the Chishty Foundation, Ajmer, has conveyed his “concerns and reservations” to Chandrachud, claiming that any legal validation for same-sex marriage will contradict India’s religious, social and moral values, and cause “havoc” with the delicate balance of personal laws and accepted societal values. “In India’s secular yet multi-faith context, which is already recognised as the most diverse country in the world, this is indeed a very complex and sensitive issue that needs careful deliberation and understanding before opinions are made part of national policies,” he said.

Chishty cited Islamic beliefs to oppose the plea seeking legal validation for such a marriage.

Prakash P Thomas of the Communion of Churches in India expressed “shock” at such a plea.

According to Christian beliefs, marriage is a divine institution made by God and cannot accept the union of two homosexuals as marriage, he claimed, urging the President to to ensure the status quo on marriage.

Jain guru Acharya Lokesh said legal sanction to same-sex marriage will go against the ethos of India’s ancient values-based society. In Indian culture, especially among Jains, marriage is a foundation to reproduction for extending the family tree, he said.

Pravez Hanif of a Pasmanda (backward) Muslim group echoed the view of these groups.