Meghalaya Election 2023 date, schedule: Voting on February 27, results to be declared on March 2

Election to the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly will be held on January 27 and the results will be declared on March 2, the Election Commission of India announced on Wednesday. The term of the Meghalaya Assembly ends on March 15, 2023.

The poll panel said that the last date for filing of nomination will be February 7, and candidates can withdraw their nominations till February 10.

The announcement was made by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with election commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel at the Rang Bhawan auditorium in New Delhi today.

Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 date, schedule:

-Date of issue of gazette notification: January 31

-Last date of making notifications: February 7

-Date of scrutiny of notifications: February 8

-Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: February 10

-Date of elections: February 27

-Date of counting: March 2

-Date before election shall be completed: March 4

In the 2018 Meghalaya elections, the National People’s Party (NPP) came to power in the state, dislodging the Congress, and stitching an alliance with regional parties and the BJP. Conrad Sangma, son of NPP founder and former Lok Sabha speaker Purna Sangma, was elected as the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Conrad Sangma has announced that the NPP will contest the 2023 elections alone, and not with its former ally.

“We will go alone in the upcoming election of the state. We had fought alone in earlier elections also. But our support to NDA will be continued. Out of 60 Assembly seats of Meghalaya, as of now, we have finalized our party candidates,” Sangma had said to ANI.

The 2023 election comes in the backdrop of defections which may be a setback for the NPP. On December 14, four MLAs, including two NPP legislators, jumped ship and joined the BJP.