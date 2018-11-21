Me Too movement impact: Mumbai police book Alok Nath for rape

By: | Updated: November 21, 2018 1:39 PM

The Mumbai Police have booked film actor Alok Nath on the charge of rape following a complaint lodged by a woman writer-producer over a month ago, an official said here on Wednesday.

Mumbai police book Alok Nath for rape (IE)

The Mumbai Police have booked film actor Alok Nath on the charge of rape following a complaint lodged by a woman writer-producer over a month ago, an official said here on Wednesday. The victim had lodged the complaint with Oshiwara Police on October 17 after Nath hit back by filing a defamation case against her in a Mumbai Magistrate Court.

Maharashtra winter session 2018: Cabinet in process of tabling report on Maratha quota in House, says government

Among other things, the woman named Vinta Nanda had accused Nath of allegedly raping her nearly 19 years ago when they worked together. Nath had denied all the allegations levelled by the victim and lodged the defamation case demanding Re.1 as damages and a written apology from her.

Earlier this month, the powerful Cine & TV Artistes Association had expelled him after the rape charges came to the fore.

