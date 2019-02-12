Manohar Parrikar’s son served notice for destruction of forest to build eco-resort in South Goa

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. (PTI)

The Bombay High Court’s Panaji bench on Tuesday served a legal notice to Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s son Abhijat for the alleged destruction of forest for the construction of an eco-resort. According to news agency ANI, the Bombay HC issued the notice to Abhijat over a petition that has been filed against him for the construction of an eco-resort located near the Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary in South Goa district. It is due to this construction that a large part of the forest area has faced destruction, the petitioner has claimed.

The petition has been filed against Parrikar’s son by Abhijit Desai who is the deputy sarpanch of the Netravali panchayat. With this petition, Desai has sought a stay on the construction of the resort near the Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary in South Goa. The plea stated that the construction of the Eco-resort has destroyed a huge part of the forest and several by-laws have also been passed in order to facilitate the construction of the resort.

In addition to this, the plea also states that it is for this construction that an ordinance was moved by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in order to fast track the construction of the resort.

Abhijat Parrikar along with other respondents including Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, state Chief Secretary and Secretary Environment and Forests have been given time until March 11 by the High Court to respond. The construction of the resort has sparked a war of words between BJP and Congress which has accused the former of “nepotism”.