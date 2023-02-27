Manish Sisodia produced before Rouse Avenue court, CBI seeks five-day remand

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was on Monday produced before the Rouse Avenue court in Delhi. The development comes a day after he was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in a case of alleged corruption in Delhi excise policy case.



The CBI has sought five-day remand of Sisodia and told the court that a “conspiracy was hatched in a planned and secretive manner”. In a statement following Sisodia’s arrest on Sunday, the CBI said the AAP leader did not cooperate with investigators during questioning.

However, Sisodia’s counsel denied the charge of conspiracy, and said decisions were taken following discussions and deliberations with the Delhi Lieutenant Governor. “There were suggestions given by LG. Those were incorporated in policy before it came into force. It required discussions and deliberations. When there are discussions and deliberations, there is no room for conspiracy,” senior advocate Mohit Mathur said, appearing for Sisodia.