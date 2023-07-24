Manipur video: Juvenile among six accused nabbed as police speed up probe 

Amid massive outrage and protests, Manipur Police have so far arrested five accused and have apprehended a minor in connection with the video which showed women of the Kuki-Zomi community being paraded naked by a mob in Manipur.

*6 (six) including 1 (one) Juvenile Arrested/Apprehended:*



As regard to the viral video of 02 (two) women on 4th May, 2023, another accused was arrested today. Altogether 06 (six) persons including 05 (five) main accused and



1/2 — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) July 22, 2023

“All-out efforts are being made by the state police to arrest the remaining culprits by conducting raids at many suspected hideouts,” Manipur Police said in a tweet.

Also Read: Manipur video: Fifth accused, a 19-year-old, arrested for parading women naked

Manipur Police on July 23 tweeted that five accused have been remanded in police custody for 11 days, while the juvenile was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

*5 (five) accused persons arrested in the viral video case remanded in Police Custody for 11 (eleven) days:*

As regard to the viral video of 02 (two) women on 4th May, 2023, 05(five) accused persons have been remanded to Police Custody for 11(eleven) days and 01(one)



1/2 — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) July 23, 2023

Also Read: Manipur horror: 2-month-old video of women being paraded naked goes viral, main accused arrested

The first arrest in the case was made on Thursday, a day after the video surfaced online and triggered widespread outrage.

The incident reportedly took place on May 4, in Kangpokpi district, a day after violence broke out in the northeastern state and a case of abduction, gangrape and murder was registered in the matter. The mob also allegedly gang-raped one of the women and her brother was killed when he tried to intervene.

The video provoked sharp reactions from across the political spectrum, and prompted Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani to speak with the state’s Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The CM ordered the police to investigate this case on priority.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3, after ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. More than 160 people have been killed in the clashes.