Manipur Exit Poll Results 2022 Live: Battle of prestige for incumbent BJP, exit poll results at 7 PM today

Live

Manipur Assembly Election Exit Poll 2022 Results, Manipur Exit Poll 2022 Live Updates: Exit poll results out at 7 pm today

Manipur Assembly Election 2022 Exit Poll Results Live Updates: The Assembly elections 2022 in Manipur were held in two phases – February 28 and March 5. In the first phase, more than 20 lakh voters exercised their franchise to decide the fate of 173 candidates who are in the fray from the 38 constituencies. Key candidates in the first phase included chief minister and BJP candidate from Heingang, N Biren Singh, his cabinet colleague Thongam Biswajit Singh, speaker Y Khemchand Singh from Singjamei, deputy CM and NPP candidate Yumnam Joykumar from Uripok and Manipur Congress president N Lokesh Singh from Nambol. In the second phase, 22 constituencies across six districts went to polls with 92 candidates in fray. The second phase witnessed around 84.2 per cent turnout. Prominent candidates in the second phase include Congress leader and former three-time CM O Ibobi Singh and ex-deputy CM Gaikhangam Gangmei, also from the Congress. As per Election Commission of India directives, exit polls data can only be aired after 6.30 PM on March 7.

Watch this space for more updates.

Live Updates

Manipur Assembly Election Exit Polls 2022 Live: In BJP vs Congress prestige battle, will N Biren Singh retain crown for BJP? Can Ibobi Singh magic help Congress? check exit poll results