The Indian Army has accused women protesters in Manipur of accompanying and aiding “armed rioters” and obstructing the operations of security forces in the state. The Spear Corps, responsible for operations in the region, released a video titled “Demystifying myth of peaceful blockade led by women in Manipur” to support their claims.

The video, released on Saturday, depicts a large group of women surrounding personnel in Itham. According to the Army, this incident is evidence of women “helping rioters flee.” The footage shows heavy machinery digging a road while a significant number of women surround the area, allegedly causing delays by targeting an Assam Rifles base’s entry and exit points.

In response to these actions, the Army stated, “Blocking the movement of Security Forces is not only unlawful but also detrimental to their efforts towards restoring law and order… Indian Army appeals to all sections of society to cooperate with Security Forces working day and night to bring peace and stability in Manipur.”

These accusations surfaced just two days after the Army released 12 cadres of the banned insurgent group Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup. The release followed a tense standoff with a mob of 1,200 to 1,500 women who led the protest in Imphal East. The incident occurred during an operation in which the army apprehended the insurgent cadres.

The video also showcased footage from June 23 in Yaingangpokpi, Imphal East, where shooting incidents occurred. It displayed two open vans accompanied by a large number of women, with the Army claiming that the vehicles carried armed rioters.

Additionally, the video featured a visual from June 13, showing a significant number of people blocking a road in Nunshung, Imphal East, near Khamenlok. On that day, a Meitei mob burned down eight villages in Khamenlok, resulting in the reported counter-attack from Kukis that claimed the lives of nine Meiteis.

Army sources previously explained that security forces were unable to reach the site of arson and firing due to blockades.

Since the resurgence of violence on May 28, a considerable number of women have been observed blockading roads in towns and villages across the valley, expressing lack of faith in the Indian Army and Assam Rifles.